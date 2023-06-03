Madhya Pradesh: Crop damage caused by May 28 thunderstorm

Twitter/@kunal_artistic

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Survey for compensation for crop loss in rain-hit areas of Burhanpur was completed on Friday. The compensation amount would be deposited directly in bank accounts of farmers by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan through a single click, said district collector Bhavya Mittal.

The survey was conducted to ascertain damage by thunderstorm of May 28. Crop on around 456 hectares of 393 farmers was completely destroyed. Besides, 315 houses of farmers were also affected.

This unseasonal rainfall and thunderstorm have severely affected banana crop in villages like Ratagarh, Ambada, Dawali Khurd, Dawali Kala, Hingna, Linga and others of Nepanagar in Burhanpur.

About 10,000 banana crop of farmer Shobharam Jadhav was turned upside down due to wind and storm in Dawalikhurd village. A similar incident happened with 12 other farmers in the area.