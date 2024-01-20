Madhya Pradesh: Crackdown On Illegal Boats In Omkareshwar | Representative Image

Omkreshwar (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the recent boat accident in Vadodara, Gujarat, which claimed the lives of 10 students and two teachers, the authorities in Omkareshwar have launched a crackdown against illegal boat operators. As part of the crackdown, the officials accompanied by the police, seized two illegally operated boats and collected a fine of Rs 30,000.

Despite the risks associated with overloading boats, sailors often exceed the recommended capacity in river Narmada. Administrative team consisted of SDM Bajrang Bahadur Singh, naib tehsildar and Mandhata police station in-charge Baljit Singh Bisen. A fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed on six boat operators for violating the norms. The engines of two boats were seized.

One of these boats was found to be operating illegally, while the other was being operated by a minor. Khandwa collector Anoop Kumar Singh said that the authorities have intensified their efforts against illegal boat operations. Sailors have been instructed not to exceed the maximum capacity of 10 passengers per boat and strict adherence to safety measures, such as wearing life jackets.

MP: Unaware Of Number Of Victims, Ambulance Leaves Injured Behind | Representative Image

MP: Unaware Of Number Of Victims, Ambulance Leaves Injured Behind

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons who were en route Mhow for work reportedly collided with a divider near Pipalkhed village on Indore-Ahmedabad highway on Friday night. Promptly, an ambulance rushed to the spot. However, unaware of the number of injured persons, the ambulance rescued only one person, while the other injured went unnoticed due to darkness and succumbed to injuries.

At dawn, villagers discovered his body and alerted the authorities. Based on the documents found with the injured, the Naogaon police informed his family. A panchnama was prepared and an investigation was launched. The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Shivam, while 24-year-old Ambaram was injured. The police suspect that the accident resulted from a collision with the divider and are conducting a thorough inquiry. Shivam's body will be handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination.