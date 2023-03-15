Madhya Pradesh: Court sentences man to 20-year RI for rape of minor girl in Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A special court has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for rape of a minor girl in 2020 in Dhar district.

The man identified as Sunil, son of Ramesh under Tirla police station limits in the district was convicted under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was also fined Rs 1k by the court.

Archana Dangi, assistant district public prosecution officer said that the incident took place in November, 2020. On unable to locate the minor girl, her uncle filed a complaint at the Naugaon police station. On the basis of the complaint filed by the girl’s uncle, the police registered a case and rescued the girl in November, 2021.

The victim said that the accused raped her repeatedly on the pretext of getting married. He even threatened her not to disclose it to anybody failing which she would face dire consequences. The police began investigation and arrested the accused and produced him before the court.

After hearing the case and witnesses and evidence produced by the police, the court convicted Sunil for the crime on Wednesday and sentenced him to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a penalty also. Aarti Aggarwal, additional district public prosecution officer prosecuted the case.