Madhya Pradesh: Court sends 39 accused to jail for illegal tree felling in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A local court in Khategoan sent at least 39 accused behind bars for cutting down hundreds of trees in forest area of Khategaon range under Dewas district.

As per information, several trees located in the vicinity Khategaon forest range were hacked by a gang of some miscreants on the night of February 9 and 10. They cut 259 trees and succeeded in fleeing away taking advantage of darkness.

Then again on February 14, 15, at least 157 trees were hacked. On February 21, acting on a tip-off, teams of Karond, Manora forest, Amla forest security committee members, rural and police personnel jointly nabbed 39 persons along with axes, sickles and motorcycles. A total of 80 trees were found to be cut on spot inspection. A case under various sections of Indian Forest Act 1927, Wildlife Protection Act 1972, Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act 1984 and Madhya Pradesh Forest Produce Trade Act 1969 was registered.

After a thorough investigation, all the accused were presented before the local Court in Khategaon on Thursday. The court ordered all 39 accused to be sent to jail. Vandana Thakur range officer Khategaon, Santosh Bagwan forest guard Kannod, Shiv Bahadur Maurya forest guard Dewas, police force of Haran village, Khategaon played a key role. in the case.