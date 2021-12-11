Madhya Pradesh: Couple held for ‘luring’ tribal women to convert to Christianity

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a couple in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly trying to lure tribal women to convert to Christianity, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Anar Singh Jamre (35) and his wife Laxmi Jamre (32), residents of Nawalpura village, were booked and arrested on Friday under the provisions of Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, Rajpur police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said.

The action was taken based on a complaint filed by Prakash Chouhan, a resident of Madil village, he said.

As per the complaint, the couple had been luring the tribal women for conversion to Christianity by offering money, free education, free medicines, employment and other facilities after inviting them to their residence, Yadav said.

Police have also seized some related literature, pen drives and other material from the couple's house, he said, adding that they were released after a local court granted bail to them.

The amended Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means including those for the sake of marriage.

In cases involving religious conversion of members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minors, a provision has been made for imprisonment of two to 10 years and Rs 50,000 fine.

Last month, police had arrested 11 persons, including seven from Rajasthan and Gujarat, in two cases of religious conversion in Khargone and Jhabua districts.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11:14 AM IST