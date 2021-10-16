Madhya Pradesh: Country launches its own standards for sustainable soybean

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Apex body of soya industry, The Soybean Processors’ Association of India (SOPA), along with the Indian Institute of Soyabean Research (IISR), Solidaridad and with the support of key soy industries and businesses have developed the ‘Indian Standards for Sustainable Soy (ISSS).’

The Standards were launched at the International Soy Conclave-2021, an annual event of soy industries, organised by SOPA in the virtual presence of Ajit B Kesari, additional chief secretary, department of Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare, government of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Davish Jain, chairman, SOPA and Dr Nita Khandekar, director, ICAR Indian Institute of Soybean Research, ministry of Agriculture, Government of India, DN Pathak executive director SOPA and Dr Suresh Motwani, general manager, Veg Oils, Solidaridad were present in the event.

ISSS is considered as India’s own sustainability benchmark for sustainable soy production and trade. It has been developed with the objectives to define country specific sustainability criteria for improving the soy productivity, better socio-economic conditions of farmers and workers and reducing the ecological footprints while enhancing the competitiveness of Indian soy industries in the global market.

The journey of ISSS started in the year 2015. A comprehensive process was followed to develop the Indian Standards for Sustainable Soy. A technical committee was constituted under the chairpersonship of director IISR involving all key stakeholders of soy value chain and related sectors.

Dr Davish Jain, chairman, SOPA said that at present, India does not have any such appropriate sustainability standard for soybean which is based on the local realities and need of Indian Industries. Indian Standards for Sustainable Soy (ISSS) has been developed with the objectives to define country specific sustainability criteria and to provide a single sustainability standard for the country.

It is designed while considering the requirement of Indian soy industry and having scope for alignment with other similar national and international sustainability standards. This would strengthen the role of India in driving sustainability in the global soy market.

Dr Nita Khandekar, director, IISR said that the ISSS will support farmers with better farm management, improve productivity and enable better environmental performance. The adoption of sustainable practices will bridge the yield gap through sustainable crop production and would enhance domestic availability of edible oils and enhance the livelihood of farmers. This will help stakeholders representing to governments, businesses, industries as well as farmers associations to participate in a sustainability discourse more actively.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:47 AM IST