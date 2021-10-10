Madhya Pradesh: Counselling dates extended till October 14 due to UPSE exam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The college-level counselling will not be conducted on Sunday due to the UPSC exam which will be held in many centres in the city.

Higher Education Department has made changes in the schedule and has given relaxation in taking admission to the student till October 14.

Students who have not registered themselves for the counselling can registration till October 12 for taking admission to UG and PG courses. CLC is organised after two-stage online counselling for the vacant seats.

Earlier, the CLC was to be held only till October 10 but as many colleges have been made centre for conducting UPSC, the higher education department made changes in the schedule. The changes will benefit thousands of students who have not yet taken admission.

Apart from this, students who do not get the course of choice in the counselling of DAVV CET will now be able to apply for admission in other colleges.

So far, about 72,000 admissions have been done in the seats of UG and PG courses in the additional phase of CLC. Of these, 49,247 admissions were done in UG and 22,286 admissions in PG courses. There are 9207 boys and 13079 girls in PG.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 01:10 AM IST