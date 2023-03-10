Madhya Pradesh: Cop suspended for allegedly thrashing complainant under influence of alcohol in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A policeman has been alleged to have assaulted a complainant under the influence of alcohol in Dholkheda village of Nanpur Police Station, Alirajpur on Thursday night. According to complainant Sunil Singh Chauhan, he dialled 100 to call the cops to resolve the dispute between Patel Faliya and Bhanwra Failya in the village.

Chauhan added police were late in reaching the spot. When he asked one of the cops named Dilip Jamra why they were late, Jamra assaulted him for no reason under the influence of alcohol at Nanpur crossing. Chauhan was also locked up in a police station.

The relatives brought Sunil to the district hospital for treatment with a serious injury. Congress MLA Mukesh Patel also reached the hospital and had a word with Sunil. The MLA demanded that SP Manoj Kumar Singh take strict action against the accused.

When the information about the indecent behaviour of the cop reached SP Singh, he immediately suspended constable Dilip Jamra. SP Singh said that the investigation of the case has been given to the station in charge of Nanpur and he will submit the report within three days.

