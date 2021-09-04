Madhya Pradesh: Cooperative Bank's GM caught taking bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): General Manager (GM) of District Cooperative Bank Jhabua-Alirajpur was caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

The GM was accepting bribes from a branch manager against releasing funds under Fasal Bima Yojna.

A team of Special Police Establishment (SPE), Lokayukta, Indore caught him taking the bribe at the bank on Saturday.

According to SPE officials, branch manager of Rama (Kalidevi) Adim Jati Seva Sahkari Maryadit Samiti Bel Singh lodged a complaint at SPE, Lokaykta’s office in Indore. The complainant claimed that GM DR Sirotiya was demanding Rs 3 lakh against releasing funds under Fasal Bima Yojna.

The complainant said that he had given Rs 1.5 lakh as an advance amount but Sirotiya was not releasing the funds.

Superintendent of Police (SP), SPE Indore Anand Kumar Yadav said that a trap was laid following the complainant’s input and Sirotiya was caught red handed.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections of the PC Act. The concerning department has been informed about the action,” he said.

