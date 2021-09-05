Madhya Pradesh: Controversy over Panchayat building on graveyard raises head again

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy surrounding a Panchayat building on a plot of land, once used to bury the bodies of children in Ladusa village in Malhargarh Tehsil of Mandsaur district, has raised its head again.

The incident was reported from Ladusa village where the Panchayat building is constructed on a graveyard meant to bury the bodies of children.

The village which comes under Malhargarh Tehsil situated in the assembly constituency of finance minister Jagdish Devada.

Locals claim that the bodies of the children had been buried in the land.

According to records, the survey number of this land was 400 in the past, but, now, it is 341.

The Panchayat building was constructed in 2011-12. A resident of the village Mahesh Vyas says that the bodies of children were buried even a few years ago when the building was not constructed.

Many people have encroached upon the vacant space around the building, the villager says.

He accused former Sarpanch Satish Patil and former secretary Ramesh Gorana of violating the norms at the time of getting the building constructed.

There is no place in the village to bury the bodies of children, he says.

Vyas says that he has complained to the administrative officials about it.

Village Sarpnach Omprakash Dhakad says that there was been a graveyard many years ago on the land where the Panchayat building has been built.

As the land has not been used for that purpose for several years, the administration has constructed the Panchayat building there, he says.

He says that he does not know how this plot of land has been converted into a graveyard and that former Sarpanch and former secretary can say something about it.

Panchayat secretary Pravat Singh Anjana says children’s crematorium is spread over six Bighas but the Panchyat stands on a small plot of land.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 06:24 PM IST