Madhya Pradesh: 14-year-old girl raped by teen she befriended on social media

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh was raped allegedly by a 19-year-old boy she befriended recently on photo-video sharing site Instagram, police said on Sunday.

As per the complaint, the accused, identified as Mustafa Mansoori, took the 14-year-old girl to a temple on the pretext of worship on Saturday and allegedly raped her behind the temple, Industrial Area police station in charge Anil Sharma said.

The boy, who has been charged under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions for rape and criminal intimidation, was arrested on Sunday morning, Sharma said.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 02:22 PM IST