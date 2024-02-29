Madhya Pradesh: Constable Dies In Car Accident Neemuch

Representative Photo |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A collision between a Scorpio and a Swift Dezire claimed the life of a constable on Bharbhadia Road adjacent to the four-lane Neemuch, on Thursday. As per reports, the deceased was posted at Jawasa outpost. He had left for Neemuch for routine training at the firing range when the fatal accident occurred.

The collision, which involved a Swift car, resulted in the untimely demise of the constable, whose body was found several metres away from the site. Notably, no occupants were found in the Swift car, raising suspicions. Promptly responding, SP Ankit Jaiswal, along with additional SP Naval Singh Sisodia and Chief Superintendent Abhishek Ranjan rushed to the spot.

Despite initial indications of a prima facie accident, authorities have launched intensive investigations. The collision also led to the collapse of an electric pole, but swift action by police and electricity department personnel prevented additional casualties. The police have intensified efforts to ascertain the identity and whereabouts of the Swift car's owner and scrutinising CCTV footage for crucial leads.

Madhya Pradesh: House Of Rape Accused Demolished In Nagda

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Nagda police along with the team of local administration demolished the house of the accused who outraged the modesty of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl on Thursday. When the action was going on, the family members of the accused protested, but the police dominated them.

The accused, who was identified as Suresh Varra, physically assaulted the victim on Monday night. The police acted swiftly into the matter and arrested the accused within a few hours of the incident.

As per the family members of the victim, before the incident victim was playing outside her house and the accused Suresh abducted her and physically assaulted her. The victim’s mother first noticed her daughter’s condition who was bleeding profusely. She along with other family members lodged their complaint.