Madhya Pradesh: Congress to field candidates for 3 Rajya Sabha seats, BJP to put 2

BHOPAL: As the last date for filing nomination for RS seats is nearing the BJP and the Congress are stepping up their efforts to select candidates for three seats.

The Congress is mulling over to field in three candidates for the all three seats, but the BJP will put in two.

According to the strength of both parties in the House, the Congress is all set to win two seats and the BJP one.

In the 228-member House, the BJP has 107 members and the Congress 114.

Fifty-eight votes are required to win each seat. The Congress will need only two votes to win two seats.

Since the Congress has the backing of the SP, the BSP and the BSP, it will easily get two votes.

Nevertheless, the Congress is fielding candidate for the third only to mount pressure on the BJP.

To win the second seat, the BJP may try to woo Congress MLAs.

The RS elections will be held on March 26. If the BJP fields in two candidates, and if the Congress does that for three seats there will be a contest.

The efforts of the both the parties to woo each other’s the legislators are linked with the RS elections.

The BJP is trying to entice the MLAs of the Congress and those of the other parties to get the second seat.