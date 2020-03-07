Madhya Pradesh: Badlapur politics, cries BJP as Kamal Nath govt tightens noose around its leaders

BHOPAL: The BJP has termed state government’s action against its leaders as Badlapur politics. Umaria administration on Saturday razed the some part of former minister and MLA Sanjay Pathak’s resort in Bandhavgarh tiger reserve on Saturday.

Collector and SP were present as some portion of resort Syna constructed in violation of the norms was razed by the anti-encroachment squad. It is claimed that the resort was established some 12 years back on two acres of land by MLA’s father.

Earlier, Katni district administration had seized two mines of the MLA, in compliance with the Supreme Court decision.

On the other hand, BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava met Governor Lalji Tandon and Vidhan Speaker NP Prajapati and submitted memorandum seeking personal security.

In the memorandum, the MLAs alleged that the state government conspiring against and harassing leaders and workers since inception. It asked to direct the state government to stop such type of action against them.

EOW raids houses of 14 farmers: In another action, on Saturday the team of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided houses of 14 farmers who had purchased the land in Bhopal years back.

The EOW had registered the preliminary enquire (PE) on August 5,2019, into the alleged bribery money. At that time, Narotam Mishra was the urban development minister. He was MLA from Dabra till 2008 and from 2008 to 2019 he represented Datia Vidhan Sabha. During the search, EOW officials found various papers and in some papers it was found that bribe of Rs 16 crore was given. The money was transferred to five companies of Indore, the companies then forwarded the money to 14 farmers of Dabra thus enabling them to purchase land in Bhopal.

Sources said that all the 14 farmers absconded before the raid. Now notice has been served on them to appear in office to record statement. It is also informed that if farmers fail to comply with the orders, EOW would seek court nod for their arrest.

Demolition sans notice: Pathak

MLA Pathak accused the Nath government of bias in governance. He claimed that district administration did not serve any notice about the construction and on Saturday damaged his resort in the name of illegal construction. Earlier the government had seized the two mines without any notice. He claimed “I was in BJP, still in BJP and will remain in BJP”.

No need for raid, just call me: Mishra

Former minister and MLA Narottam Mishra while talking to media said that there was no need to raid his house in any case. “I am ready with the band party and I will reach any office whoever calls me”.