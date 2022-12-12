Madhya Pradesh: Congress thanks people for success of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (L) addresses a public meeting (R) during his Bharat Jodo Yatra | File photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress expressed gratitude to the people for the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) launched with the slogan “Nafrat Chhodo, Bharat Jodo”.

On Monday, MLA Mahesh Parmar, City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadoria and District Congress Committee president Kamal Patel held a press conference and thanked everyone. Parmar said that the BJY remained in Madhya Pradesh from November 23 to December 5 and passed through Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Indore, Ujjain and Agar-Malwa districts. In the journey of 387 km in state, the BJY received love from the public and the media. Without administrative help, a huge crowd turned up for the yatra and public meeting at Samajik Nyay Parisar on November 29.

Parmar said that farmers, labourers, weavers, artisans, entrepreneurs, unemployed, women, ex-servicemen, retired government employees and people from every section of society participated in the BJY and spoke to Rahul Gandhi. Overall, the BJY proved to be a mass movement and millions of people joined it. People, media and Congress workers made a historical contribution in making this BJY successful. Congress thanks everyone for this, he added.