e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Congress thanks people for success of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Congress thanks people for success of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain

Parmar said that farmers, labourers, weavers, artisans, entrepreneurs, unemployed, women, ex-servicemen, retired government employees and people from every section of society participated in the BJY and spoke to Rahul Gandhi

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (L) addresses a public meeting (R) during his Bharat Jodo Yatra | File photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress expressed gratitude to the people for the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) launched with the slogan “Nafrat Chhodo, Bharat Jodo”.

On Monday, MLA Mahesh Parmar, City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadoria and District Congress Committee president Kamal Patel held a press conference and thanked everyone. Parmar said that the BJY remained in Madhya Pradesh from November 23 to December 5 and passed through Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Indore, Ujjain and Agar-Malwa districts. In the journey of 387 km in state, the BJY received love from the public and the media. Without administrative help, a huge crowd turned up for the yatra and public meeting at Samajik Nyay Parisar on November 29.

Parmar said that farmers, labourers, weavers, artisans, entrepreneurs, unemployed, women, ex-servicemen, retired government employees and people from every section of society participated in the BJY and spoke to Rahul Gandhi. Overall, the BJY proved to be a mass movement and millions of people joined it. People, media and Congress workers made a historical contribution in making this BJY successful. Congress thanks everyone for this, he added.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Municipal Corporation drive to free Simhastha Fair land from encroacher...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore Sports Update: Emerald, Modern, Birla and Doon school starts campaign with wins

Indore Sports Update: Emerald, Modern, Birla and Doon school starts campaign with wins

Indore: Marathon treatment saves bee-stung man

Indore: Marathon treatment saves bee-stung man

Indore: Stealing goods to splurge money on girlfriends, addiction 

Indore: Stealing goods to splurge money on girlfriends, addiction 

Indore Sports Update: IPS hoists new flag of success

Indore Sports Update: IPS hoists new flag of success

Indore: North-Bengal Frontier wins gold, bronze medals

Indore: North-Bengal Frontier wins gold, bronze medals