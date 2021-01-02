Madhya Pradesh: Congress submits memorandum regarding Covid-19 special trains stoppage at Suwasra

Suwasra (Mandsaur district): Congress party leaders on Friday submitted a memorandum addressed to the general manager Jabalpur and Kota railway divisional manager pertaining to stoppage of two Covid-19 special trains, Jodhpur-Indore- Jodhpur and Pune - Jaipur - Pune. They submitted memorandum to railway station superintendent RR Solanki.

Both the trains stopped at Suwasra earlier but railway administration cancelled their stoppage here while retaining the remaining stoppages. Due to cancellation of stoppage, local residents face inconvenience.

The Congress party has threatened to launch phased agitation if their demand mentioned in the memorandum is not met. Before submitting the memorandum, party workers gathered at Jhanda Chowk led by mandalam president Anand Sharma. Party leader Rakesh Patidar addressed the gathering and said policies of BJP are against public welfare.

“BJP talks about development but does nothing about it,” he added. Other party workers including Ramgopal Soni, Ballabh Prasad Devra, Ram Singh Mehar, Girish Verma lashed out at BJP and said it doesn’t practice what it preaches. They said Suwasra’s rail connectivity improved during Congress regime. Bhagwati Lal Modi, Chetan Giri Goswami among other Congress leaders were present on this occasion.