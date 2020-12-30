Madhya Pradesh: YRRASS demand train stoppage; keeps Nepanagar admin on toes

Burhanpur: Nepanangar administration held frantic meeting with Yatri Rail Roko Andolan Sangharsh Samiti (YRRASS) on Wednesday to prevent it from holding aggressive agitation including stopping of train on Thursday.

The administration asked the committee members to go for a hunger strike or a sit-in instead of stopping the trains. The harm that the agitation may cause was explained to them by the SDM and SDO, in vain. After the meet members of YRRASS gathered outside the police station and raised slogans.

The YRRASS has been writing to the administration and the public representatives to make them conscious of the problems being faced by the locals, to no avail. So they have decided to hold agitation on the railway station of Nepanangar on Thursday.

Demands

The reason for the agitation is that 11 passenger trains that used to halt at Nepanagar, don't halt there anymore. The people are forced to travel through roads or private vehicles, and that costs too much. The locals who have to travel Burhanpur for treatment are the worst affected lot. There is no train service for Burhanpur from Nepanagar. “The people are already reeling under economic stress since the lockdown and passenger trains don’t stop at Nepanagar, then how is development possible?” An irked local said.