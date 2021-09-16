Madhya Pradesh: Congress submits memorandum, protests against steep power bills unscheduled power cuts

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): To protest against undeclared power cuts in the urban and rural areas and the increase in the rates of electricity bills, the workers of the Block Congress Committee and Youth Congress under the leadership of former forest minister and regional MLA Umang Singhar, marched from the Dak Bungalow and gheraoed the electricity board office, handing over a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday.

On this occasion, Block Congress president Rohit Jhanwar told the officials that the villagers of the area were worried about the electricity crisis. To resolve the problems in time, the electricity department should organise problem-solving camps once a week. Also, in case of a fault in one village, the power of the entire feeder is turned off due to which residents of more than 25 nearby villages are put in trouble.

“From next month, farmers will need electricity for irrigation. In view of this, the department should make all the arrangements within a month. Today, we’ve handed over a memorandum peacefully and informed the authorities about the power problems in the area. If the problems are not resolved in time, the Congress will also launch a strong movement under the leadership of the MLA,” he said.

During this, Block Congress-in-charge Ashok Chouhan, Block Congress president Rohit Jhanwar, Youth Congress Assembly Speaker Karam Singh Mehra and many other Congressmen were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 12:21 AM IST