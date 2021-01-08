Madhya Pradesh: Congress stages demo against farm laws

After the protest, a memorandum was submitted in the name of President of India to sub-divisional officer Khachrod, Purushottam Kumar. Addressing the farmers on the occasion, MLA Gurjar said that the three agricultural laws clearly highlighted the anti-farmer mindset of Narendra Modi's BJP government. The laws were promoting contract farming and ending the provisions of minimum support price which would help the capitalists to loot the farmers. Central Government of the Bharatiya Janata Party has betrayed the farmers all over the country.

District Congress Rural president Kamal Patel said that there is no mention of minimum support price in the agriculture laws, and the capitalists would exploit the farmers and force the farmers to sell their produce at arbitrary prices. At the same time, large private companies have been given a free hand to buy the produce of the farmers by eliminating the government agricultural markets, due to which the farmers will not get a fair price for their crops.

PCC secretary Anokhilal Solanki, Block Congress president Govind Bharava, Raghunath Singh Babbu, Surendra Singh Gurjar and others also addressed the gathering. Programme was conducted by Niranjan Sharma and vote of thanks was proposed by city Congress president Sheru Mansoori.

Mohanlal Thanna, Rajendrasingh Banjari, Hiralal Dhakad, Bhimraj Malviya, Dhara Singh Surel, Nirbhayram Chandravanshi, Surendrasingh Mokdi, Jeevan Dhola, Darbarsingh Gohil and others participated in the protest.