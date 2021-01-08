Madhya Pradesh: BJP takes out rally in farmers’ support in Sanawad, says Congress is misleading them

Sanawad (Khargone district): The BJP leaders took out a rally here at 10 am on Thursday under leadership of former MLA Hitendra Singh Solanki from Pracheen Ganesh Temple in support of the farmers and distributed leaflets to them and local residents. They also informed them about schemes of union and state governments and raised slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former MLA Hitendra Singh Solanki, while addressing the gathering, said Congress is misleading farmers as the laws are meant to benefit them. Solanki said in last 15 years, unprecedented historical policies have been introduced in the farm sector. Consequently, with efforts of government, agriculture growth rate is constantly increasing, he further added.

“Not only is the Modi government taking decisions for farmers’ welfare but it also takes care that farmers get necessary material for farming on subsidised rates,” Solanki said. He alleged that during Congress rule, farmers did not get water for irrigation but Shivraj’s government has made water available to all farmers. BJP Mandal president Shyam Purohit was present in the rally along with other BJP leaders and activists.