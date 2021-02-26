Madhya Pradesh: Congress raises Kisan Credit Card scam, farm insurance issue in the Assembly

Despite the farmers complaining to the Nagda police, the mastermind in the case is still out of police net.

The role of Dilip Vyas and other officials in this case is also doubtful as some farmers had informed the bank manager and other officials about the disappearance of the money between December-January, but they were told that this kind of problem has occurred due to server problem. It is clear from this that some other officers are also involved in this, he added

The responsibilities of the private bank is to protect money of their customer, but here innocent farmers were robbed of by the said bank officials.

Gurjjar also complained about how bank yet to pay insurance premium of scores of farmers, thus depriving thousands of farmers of claims for damaged crop.