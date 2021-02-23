Nagda: Fund misuse under Kisan Credit Card scheme: Police intensify probe

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Predesh): Mandi police in Nagda have expedited the investigation into misappropriation of funds pertaining to Kisan Credit Card.

After arrest of six persons including private bank officials and agents, police seized two luxury cars and Rs 5.05 lakh on Monday from those who involved in the case. Police claimed that accused purchased cars and spent huge sums to maintain their luxurious lifestyle from the amount drawn from accounts of farmers.

Mandi police station incharge Shyamchandra Sharma said arrested bank officials spent huge sum on their lifestyle, which was more than their salaries. Recently, more than 30 farmers from villages adjoining Nagda visited police station and lodged a complaint. They alleged that officials of a private bank obtained their legal documents by promising to help them secure loans with Kisan Credit Card. But none of them received the promised loan.