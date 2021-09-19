Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Shukla's spat with BJP ex-corporator Nita Sharma continues for second day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The dispute between Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla and former BJP corporator Nita Sharma continued for the second day on Saturday as both accused each other of misbehaviour and their respective supporters gheraoed the Aerodrome police station demanding registration of FIR against the opposing party.

BJP Mahila Morcha members said MLA Shukla and his supporters misbehaved with the former corporator Nita Sharma and her supporters on Thursday following a dispute over clearing drainage water from Palhar Nagar. They alleged the supporters of the MLA had burnt Nita Sharma's effigy and had misbehaved with her. They demanded strict action against MLA Shukla and his supporters from the Aerodrome police.

MLA Shukla denied that any of his men misbehaved with the corporator. He alleged, “Police are working as agents of BJP. The drainage line was deliberately blocked for development in Om Vihar Colony. They were not clearing it because of the work going on in the Om Vihar Colony. But people at Palhar Nagar were suffering due to this, but as the corporator was doing nothing, I had to intervene.

“She (Nita Sharma) came to us and abused us while we were working for the removal of sewerage water. Police are taking strict action against Congress party members. I am ready to face any oppression from the police, but I will work for people of my constituency," MLA Shukla added.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 10:33 AM IST