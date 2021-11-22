Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA interacts with PMAY-R beneficiaries

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): As many 1800 beneficiaries under Barwaha Vidhan Sabha Constituency have benefitted under the flagship rural housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, rural. During a programme organised in presence of Congress MLA Sachin Birla, Grah Pravesh (home warming) celebrations of the beneficiaries under PMAY-R, was held in Atarsumba village in Khargone district on Sunday.

While interacting with the beneficiaries of PMAY-R, Birla expressed his resolve that each eligible beneficiary in the Barwah constituency should get benefit from the central government housing scheme.

Chief executive officer Omprakash Sharma informed that the social welfare scheme, which aims to provide pucca houses to rural poor people, has been implemented in the year 2014.

MLA Birla expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for fulfilling the dreams of the weaker section of the society by providing them assistance for the construction of houses. Assistant Development Officer Rajendra Negi told that around 363 tribals from Atarsumba village have been benefited under the flagship scheme. While a total of Rs 1,30,000 has been allocated to each beneficiary for the construction of a house, under the housing scheme.

Those who benefitted included families who did not have a home or were living in dilapidated houses. The beneficiaries expressed their happiness and gratitude towards the prime minister and MLA Birla. BJP leaders Dilip Patel, Kusum Birla, Sarpanch Jhabar Singh, Premlal Singune, Sakharam Dabur and many other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 12:53 AM IST