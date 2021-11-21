Madhya Pradesh: Clean Kaliasot river campaign launched

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A trolley-full of polythene collected and sent for management from Kaliasot during plogging (collecting litter while jogging) drive held on Sunday under the save environment campaign.

Social workers working for environment stepped into Kaliasot river and handpicked all the plastic and polythene waste that filled up an entire tractor trolley.

Over 50 people gathered at the river bank and plogged for about two hours near around the area.

A member of the organisation, Sharad Kumre, said, “We have a beautiful river Kaliasot in our Bhopal. But it is way too dirty and clogged to flow freely. If we can clean it and make the water here pure, it can come to use of the residents. We plan on beautifying the area after we finish the cleaning campaign.”

“Our movement to make Kaliasot river a free-flowing river once again will continue until we make our dream true,” he added.

He was accompanied by social workers, volunteers and professionals from all walks of life including MANIT professors, NLIU PhD fellows, engineers, businessmen and students, he said.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Poachers kill collared tigress by electrocution

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 10:51 PM IST