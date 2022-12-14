Madhya Pradesh: Congress leaders questions FIR against Dr Omprakash Tripathi from Guna

Representative Image | File

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders from Guna on Wednesday condemned controversial remarks made by Congress MLA Raja Pateriya on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but in the same breath questioned an FIR against party leader Dr Omprakash Tripathi from Guna.

Congress leaders here submitted a memorandum to the superintendent of police Pankaj Shrivastava and expressed their resentment over an FIR against Tripathi.

Congress leaders allege that the FIR against Dr Tripathi was registered under pressure from senior leaders of BJP. The post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting his mother was not created by Tripathi but he was tagged by some unknown person, for which Tripathi was booked, they said.

Notably, recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached his hometown to cast his vote during the Gujarat assembly elections. Later he met his mother Heeraben. The picture of this meeting was going viral on social media.

Sharing the same photo with objectionable words on social media through an account named Guna Congress Parivar, 83 people including Tripathi were tagged. After this, the BJP worker fiel a complaint against Tripathi in the Cantt police station and the police registered a case under section 505.

Expressing surprise over this, the Congress district president Harishankar Vijayvargiya has cast doubt on the readiness of the police, alleging that the police do not register FIRs in big cases without investigation.

The unusual alacrity the police have shown in the case points that some big leaders of BJP were interested in getting a case registered against Tripathi, he alleged. He however, reacting to the post, strongly condemned it and termed it an insult to the Prime Minister of the country. Tripathi also condemned the post on social media.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 70 logs of teak worth Rs 7L seized in Guna