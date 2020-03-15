Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader’s Madhu Bansal hubby thrashed, hospitalised in Neemuch

Neemuch: Omprakash Bansal, husband of Congress leader Madhu Bansal who got involved in a fight over land dispute on Sunday, was beaten up by occupants of the land. Bansal who received head injuries has been admitted in the district hospital.

According to information, Bansal had bought land from Rupesh Goyal. On Sunday morning, he decided to visit the land to get it fenced. However, when he declared his intention to occupants, that is Kamlesh Vijay Singh, Satpal Singh and Hitendra Singh, they surrounded him and beat him up. After beating him, they went to seller’s house, stone pelted it and burnt his motorcycle.

Calling this a conspiracy, Madhu Bansal said it was a planned attack to kill her husband. “I urge police department to take strict action against culprits,” she said. She also met with superintendent of police Manoj Roy who assured her to look into the matter. Police have registered a case under Sections 294, 323, 506 and 435 of IPC against accused who are on the run.