Madhya Pradesh: Congress gets Raghogarh municipality in Guna district

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Raghogarh municipality in Guna tehsil which had always been considered one of the major strongholds of Congress in the state has once again proved it correct as 16 out of a total of 24 Congress candidates emerged victorious here. Bharatiya Janata Party got the remaining eight seats.

Voting for 24 wards in the Raghogarh municipality elections was held here on January 20. The polling process was completed at 63 centres, in which 76 per cent of voters cast their vote. This is one percent more than the last election.

Returning Officer SDM Vikas Anand informed that the administration arranged 24 tables for 24 wards. In most of the wards, counting is completed in two rounds. There are only two wards 5 and 22 where counting will be done for four rounds as both the wards had 4-4 polling stations each and in such a situation, counting is being done here in 4 rounds.

NOTA played a decisive role in Ward No 24 & Ward No 18

Though Congress emerged victorious in the Raghogarh municipality election, None of the above (NOTA) played a decisive role in Ward No 24 and 18. From Ward No 24, BJP’s Vivek emerged victorious. He defeated Congress candidate Dharmendra by a margin of 21 votes. Meanwhile, five voters from the same ward cast their vote in favour of NOTA.

Similarly in Ward No 18, the victory margin here is just 17 votes, while nine voters from the same ward cast their vote in favour of NOTA. Here, Congress candidate Vinod Kumar defeated BJP's Saroj Sharma.