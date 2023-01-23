Madhya Pradesh: Sickle cell anemia camp held at SL Memorial School in Guna

FP Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of Anemia Free India campaign, a series of camps are being organised across Guna district where children are being screened for anemia. The campaign aims to spread awareness about Anemia prevalence and eradicating it from the country. Similarly, a day long sickle cell anemia camp was organised at SL Memorial School, Bhagat Singh Colony, under the joint aegis of Bharat Vikas Parishad and health department, Guna to identify the students with sickle cell.

In the camp, awareness and precautions about health and hygiene was imparted to around 200 children, besides free medicine of Iron folic were also distributed. Students were made aware of the illness, its precautions and treatment by the chief guest chief medical and health officer Dr Rajkumar Rishiswar. He also urged the participants to disseminate such valuable information to others. During which, Guna branch president Neeraj Agarwal, BJP district media in-charge Vikas Jain Nakhrali, school principal Yadav also contributed to the programme. Later, health workers were felicitated with certificates by members of Shakha Organisation.