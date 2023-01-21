Madhya Pradesh: Man loses Rs 5 lakh in FASTag fraud in Guna

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man from Aron town was duped of Rs 5 lakhs by cyber fraudsters on the pretext of getting FASTag recharge on Friday. A case has been registered.

Complainant identified as Abhishek Sharma, a resident of Gulabganj locality of Aron town in Guna district said that he runs a Goverdhan Kirana store in Aron.

Narrating his plight, he said that he was on his way to Guna from Aron when he received a call from an unknown person who asked to recharge his FASTag account. Sharma was asked to make a small payment as a fee to initiate the recharge process.

Immediately after initiating the payment there were two transfers worth Rs 5 lakh from Sharma’s bank accounts linked to his phone number. An amount of Rs 1.84 lakh was deducted from one account, whereas an amount of Rs 3.32 lakh was deducted from the other, without receiving an OTP of any sort.

Alarmed by the transaction, the 25-year-old acted quick and froze his accounts with the help of bank and foiled fraudster’s attempt of third transaction.

Notably, FASTag is an electronic toll collection system allowing commuters to make toll payments directly from linked accounts and thereby reducing long queues at toll plazas.

