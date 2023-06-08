 Madhya Pradesh: Congress Committee Holds Press Conference In Dhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Congress Committee Holds Press Conference In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Committee Holds Press Conference In Dhar

District Congress president Kamal Kishore Patidar, in-charge Nirmal Mehta, state general secretary Kuldeep Singh Bundela, former councillor Kamal Rathore and others were also present.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A press conference was organised by district Congress Committee at party office on Thursday.

District Congress president Kamal Kishore Patidar, in-charge Nirmal Mehta, state general secretary Kuldeep Singh Bundela, former councillor Kamal Rathore and others were also present. This was informed by newly-appointed vice president Kuldeep Singh Dung.

Read Also
Indore: I was surprised when Scindia too got ‘sold’ for a mere post in BJP: Diggy
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Women Stage Sit-in At Krishi Mandi For Wage Hike In Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Women Stage Sit-in At Krishi Mandi For Wage Hike In Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Behna Approval Letters Distributed Among Beneficiaries In Pipalrawan

Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Behna Approval Letters Distributed Among Beneficiaries In Pipalrawan

Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Behna Approval Certificates Distributed In Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Behna Approval Certificates Distributed In Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Committee Holds Press Conference In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Committee Holds Press Conference In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Ranka Is Jain Group’s State V-P In Jaora

Madhya Pradesh: Ranka Is Jain Group’s State V-P In Jaora