Madhya Pradesh: Congress Committee Holds Press Conference In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A press conference was organised by district Congress Committee at party office on Thursday.
District Congress president Kamal Kishore Patidar, in-charge Nirmal Mehta, state general secretary Kuldeep Singh Bundela, former councillor Kamal Rathore and others were also present. This was informed by newly-appointed vice president Kuldeep Singh Dung.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)