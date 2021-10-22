Madhya Pradesh: Congress candidate accuses collector, SP of plotting his murder at behest of minister

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate for Jobat assembly constituency bypolls Mahesh Patel levelled serious allegations on local police and administration on Friday.

He alleged that both are acting like agents of BJP party here. He claimed that his life in danger.

Alirajpur district collector Manoj Pushp and superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh have rubbished the allegations.

With less than a week remaining for campaigning the political parties have intensified their activities in Khandwa parliamentary constituency and three Assembly constituencies: Jobat, Prithvipur and Reagan.

The allegations and counter-allegations have also increased.

The Jobat is a predominantly tribal Assembly constituency in Alirajpur district.

The bypoll here was necessitated following the death of the then incumbent Congress legislator Kalawati Bhuria due to Covid-19 infection. The Jobat Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

BJP has pitted Congress turncoat Sulochana Rawat against the Congress candidate- Mahesh Patel. Rawat, has represented the Assembly constituency in 1998 and 2008.

Congress candidate Patel further accused that the police administration of plotting his murder at the behest of the minister in charge Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon.

Patel made such allegations at a press conference. He was accompanied by Congress MLA and ex-Union minister Kantilal Bhuria.

Congress candidate added that despite asking for police security, the department has refused to provide him cover. He accused that both the police and administration are harassing Congress workers on flimsy grounds.

Collector and SP of Alirajpur district also addressed a joint press conference and presented their stand on the allegations of Congress candidate.

Collector Pushp and SP Singh, however, refused to give a direct reply on the allegations levelled by the Congress candidate and skirted the queries posed by the media. They simply responded that they are acting as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

Pushp said that the administration is committed to conduct the Jobat Assembly by-elections in a free and fair manner.

On allegation that Congress candidate is facing threat to his life, SP Singh said that adequate security has been provided to all the candidates.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 10:13 PM IST