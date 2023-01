Madhya Pradesh: Congress announces list of candidates for local bodies’ poll

Representational Image/ PTI

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress on Sunday night announced a list of its candidates for the upcoming local body’s elections to Sardarpur and Rajgarh municipal Council. BJP had released its first list of candidates for upcoming elections on Saturday.

As per the list, Congress has fielded Sangeeta Yadav from ward no 1, Dinesh Yadav from Ward No 2, Hansa Yadav from Ward No 3, Bhawna Bherve from Ward No 4, Sanjay Jaiswal from Ward No 5, ReshamLodhi from Ward No 6, Pratham Garg from Ward No 7, Minakshi Grewal from Ward No 8, NeerajKatare, KomalParagi, ShyamChouhan, ShailendraChouhan, BagdibaiMaru, ParvatiVasuniya, IndraVermauptoWard No 15 respectively in Sardarpur town.

Similarly, Pavitra Singar from Ward No 1, Angoori Makwana from Ward No 3, Gori Singar from Ward No 4, Deepak Jain from Ward No 5, Manish Jain from Ward No 6, JitendraSisodia, Shailendra Kumar Chhajed, Seema Jain,Kavita Solanki, Savera Jaiswal, Anjali Jaiswal, Rajesh Gudiya, Kiran Rathod and Devi Lal Bhidotiaup to Ward No15 made it to the list in Rajgarh Municipal council except for Ward No 2.