Madhya Pradesh: Cong leaders accuse police of not acting against Bajrang Dal

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Seeking security for the party office after the recent Jabalpur incident, Congress workers from Burhanpur met superintendent of police Rahul Kumar Lodha and submitted a memorandum in the name of the Governor. On Thursday, Bajrang Dal activists allegedly vandalised the Congress office in Jabalpur during a protest against the Opposition party’s poll promise in Karnataka to act against the organisation if it comes to power.

During the meeting, Congress workers warned that such incidents are bound to occur repeatedly as the Assembly elections come nearer, and expressed anger over recent Jabalpur incident. District president Rinku Tank said that on May 4, Bajrang Dal workers entered the office of the district Congress committee in Jabalpur and raised slogans and vandalised the office.

If this is not enough, the police have not taken any proper action, where on the one hand, it would have acted quickly to foist a case against the party and its leader Rahul Gandhi in case of even the smallest of chances to do so. On the other hand, at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party, no action has been taken against the mischievous elements for breaking the peace, creating riots, using derogatory words to create disharmony by forcibly entering the office of the Congress party and ransacking it, Congress leader said.

They claimed that, to hide the failure of the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule, it is working to spread religious hysteria in the state.