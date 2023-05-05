Madhya Pradesh: Crop over 2,200-hectare damaged by rain in Burhanpur

File

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Following heavy and hailstorm, teams of district administration officials have initiated survey work on war footing. According to information over 70% survey work had been completed and complete report would be submitted to senior officials within the next two to three days. Sources claimed that crop over 2,200-hectare was damaged due to the recent unseasonal rain and hailstorm. Burhanpur’s famous banana crop was the most affected.

According to collector Bhavya Mittal, around 2,000 farmers were affected. Banana crop suffered maximum damage. Apart from this, crops including maize, papaya, onion, turmeric and watermelon were also damaged at some places. Mittal added that survey was underway to ascertain actual figure of affected farmers and the total loss. The figure would be available in next two to three days.

Joint teams of revenue, horticulture and agriculture departments have been formed to take stock of crop damage and prepare cases.

More than 50% damage in many villages

Collector Mittal said, “Many villages have reported more than 50% damage. We are getting it calculated. Scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendra have been called from Khandwa and Khargone. Compensation cases will be prepared under RBC-6-4 rule.

Somewhere two teams are also working”. Earlier, on April 28, widespread damage of crop was reported in the district. During this, banana and onion crops were damaged in dozens of villages due to strong wind, thunderstorm and rain. The banana crop was completely ruined in many places. The farmers demanded that compensation should be distributed to them after completion of survey. A demand was raised by people's representatives for compensation at the rate of Rs 3 lakh per hectare for the damage.

