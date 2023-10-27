 Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner Inspects Polling Stations
Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner Inspects Polling Stations

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas municipal corporation commissioner Rajneesh Kasera and returning officers inspected polling stations on Thursday. During the inspection they also discussed stay of polling parties along with other arrangements.

The commissioner instructed assistant engineer Saurabh Tripathi and health officer Jitendra Sisodia to repair toilets at some polling stations and build ramps for voters arriving in wheelchair.

He also wanted them to pay attention to electricity and water supply at the polling stations.

During the inspection SDM Bihari Singh and deputy commissioner Puneet Shukla were also present.

