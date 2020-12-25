Madhya Pradesh: Collector turns mathematics teacher in Barwani, solves sums using simple methods

Barwani: District collector Shivraj Singh Verma took up the role of a mathematics teacher school of excellence here on Thursday and taught the students how to learn formulae, how to solve sums using simple methods, using short methods etc for about two hours.

He taught formulae of trigonometry, how to solve questions on highest common factor and lowest common multiple. At the same time the students were made aware of how to reach the correct answer as soon as possible using a shortcut method during competitive examination.

He advised the students to avoid learning mathematics by rote but understand it. He told them to cover up the loss incurred due to pandemic, to study regularly and to clear their doubts with the teachers. The collector who is M Sc in mathematics made students solve sums and cleared their doubts.