Indore: Class II student turns teacher for slum kids

Indore: A eight-year-old girl, Arya Tank who is herself in Class II, has taken up the responsibility of slum kids near her house. She plans to educate them. She takes their class daily.



Arya Tank daughter of Akhilesh Tank And Meghna Singh who resides in an area near Krishna Vihar had started daily classes of her friends during the lockdown.



Her father, Akhilesh said, "a few months ago, Arya called in her friends and took them to the garden in the house and set up her classroom by putting a desk and a few books. She is herself motivated to do this work and started it on her own."



Arya teaches her little students alphabets in English and Hindi. She nourishes these kids with all her knowledge. Her parents said, "We are grateful to God that our daughter is teaching slum area kids and at a very tender age, she is giving them a huge “lesson” and contributing in her way to the society. We are proud of her".

Arya also had volunteered with Traffic Police recently in Traffic Safety Week. Constable (traffic) Sumant Singh Kachava said she willingly works with the traffic police and encourages people to follow traffic rules. She also created a video to make people aware of Covid-19 and urged people to stay at home and be stay safe.