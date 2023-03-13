 Madhya Pradesh: Collector inaugurates Louis Braille and Helen Keller Seminar in Dewas
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Louis Braille and Helen Keller seminar was inaugurated by the district collector and Madhya Pradesh Welfare Association for the Blind (MPWAB) of Dewas chief patron Rishav Gupta on Monday. Collector Gupta was welcomed by the organisation's patron Baljit Saluja, president Rajendra Mundra, secretary Dr Suresh Sharma and treasurer Gopal Pandit.

Highlighting the life of Louis Braille, senior teacher of the institution Subuhi Hashmi said that Braille is like God for the blind as he invented a language for them. A song by Louis Braille was also sung by the school students. In his speech, collector Gupta praised the girls and the dedicated staff and assured his cooperation from time to time.

In the seminar, Jayshree Chaudhary, Khushbu Paliwal, Sangeeta Joshi, Diksha Verma and warden Neha Verma gave information about the life of Louis Braille and Helen Keller. In the end, a vote of thanks was proposed by principal Seema Soni. A large number of MPWAB members were also present.

