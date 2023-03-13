 Madhya Pradesh: Self-defence camp for women ends in Dewas
Self-defence expert Vijendra Kharsodia, female coach Rohini Kalam, Vaidehi Sharma, Vinod Solanki and Vedant Kharsodia trained the women.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A self-defence camp was organised in Chhatarpura village of Bagli tehsil in Dewas on Monday. The camp was conducted by Ju-jitsu Association of Madhya Pradesh, Shanti Sports and Welfare Foundation along with sports and youth welfare department, Dewas. In the camp, about 250 women and girls participated to get trained and learned the tricks of self-defence.

Self-defence expert Vijendra Kharsodia, female coach Rohini Kalam, Vaidehi Sharma, Vinod Solanki and Vedant Kharsodia trained the women. They were informed about good touch-bad touch, sixth-sense, private parts and how to convert things like scarf, clips, pens, mobiles and others into a weapon in times of emergency. These will protect them in unexpected ways.

Dewas district sports officer said that women’s self-defence training camp was organised for promoting women's empowerment. Notably, personal safety should be your right no matter where you are, whether you are in home, workplace or on the street.

article-image

