Madhya Pradesh: Power Department intensifies drive against power defaulter in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In order to speed up recovery from the defaulters, the Electricity Department has formed an investigation team to nab defaulters who use electricity by illegal means, especially during night hours.

Transmission and Maintenance Division, Dewas executive engineer Jitendra Bharti said that if any defaulter illegally connects their power connection without paying the bill, then a case will be registered under Energy Act 2003 and the proceeding will be carried out in a special court.

Out of the outstanding amount of Rs 14.70 lakhs, Rs 5.63 lakh has been recovered from such defaulters who were not paying the bill amount even after their connections were disconnected by attaching their movable properties like motorcycles.

Around 75 motorcycles have so far been seized from Vijayganj Mandi, Khatamba, Kshipra, Double Chowki and Barotha. Executive engineer Jitendra Bharti has appealed to the villagers to pay the bill amount on time to avoid confiscation or attachment and legal proceedings.