Madhya Pradesh: Collector Distributes Tricycle To 'Divyang' During Public Hearing In Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivraj Singh Verma held a public hearing on Tuesday, during which, he entertained various applicants and instructed the concerned officers (SDM, Tehsildar and CEOs) to take serious action on the applications received and submit a report within the stipulated time period.

As a humanitarian gesture, the collector distributed a tricycle (assistive device) to a 'divyang' person named Padam Singh of Gawali Padalya (Bhikangaon) and assured his family of support.

During the public hearing, Firoz, Nawab, and Sarfaraz of Maheshwar made an application related to land transfer case. The collector handed over the application to Mandaleshwar SDM Anil Jain and also instructed the CEO to submit a report in a timely manner.

The collector patiently heard the grievance of applicant Nanu Solanki of Bhagwanpura who didn’t get second instalments under PMAY. He also raised a complaint with the CM Helpline number but has not yet received the help. Collector directed janpad CEO to quick action on the applications within three days and submit a report during the time-limit (TL) meeting.

As many as 12 farmers from Devjhiri Village (Bhagwanpura Tehsil) approached the collector and urged for benefits under Kisan Samman Nidhi. The collector directed SLR Khuman Singh to submit a report in the TL meeting.

Issues such as encroachment, land-related disputes, financial aid, domestic issues, and grants under government-run welfare schemes among others were heard. District officials from concerned departments attended the meeting.

