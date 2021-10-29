Madhya Pradesh: Collector, commissioner deposit garbage collection fees

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The garbage collection fee is charged by the Municipal Corporation from all the wards of the corporation boundary area in the form of user charges from the citizens of 30 rupees per month from each house.

Under this, garbage collection and sewerage connection charges were discussed by collector Chandramouli Shukla and municipal commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan. During the discussion, the user charges fee and sewerage connection fee of the collector's residence were deposited by the collector.

Similarly, the amount of user charges and sewerage connection fee of the commissioner's residence was deposited by the commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan to the in-charge officer of the corporation, Harendra Singh Thakur, assistant revenue inspector Praveen Bhavsar, assistant Sadiq Sheikh and Praveen Tomar of the sanitation team.

The Collector himself appealed to the residents by depositing user charges and sewerage connection fee and said that the cleanliness campaign is run by the corporation in the city, for this, he should compulsorily deposit the cleanliness and sewerage connection fee and participate in the cleanliness of the city.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 02:17 AM IST