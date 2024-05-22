 Madhya Pradesh: Collective Efforts To Revive Malshamneshwar Mahadev Temple At Ganga Jhira Kund
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Collective Efforts To Revive Malshamneshwar Mahadev Temple At Ganga Jhira Kund

Madhya Pradesh: Collective Efforts To Revive Malshamneshwar Mahadev Temple At Ganga Jhira Kund

The public participation and collaboration between local administration, civic body, Brahma Samaj, Omkar Seva Mission and esteemed citizens have been crucial in the project.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Collective Efforts To Revive Malshamneshwar Mahadev Temple At Ganga Jhira Kund | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The proposal to construct a magnificent temple dedicated to Malshamneshwar Mahadev, situated at Ganga Jhira Kund has been waiting for approval. The ambitious project aims not only to revitalise the revered site but also to foster community engagement in the makeover.

The public participation and collaboration between local administration, civic body, Brahma Samaj, Omkar Seva Mission and esteemed citizens have been crucial in the project.

Sub-divisional revenue officer Anil Jain unveiled the plan for renovation in the presence of municipal council president Vishwadeep Moyade, Brahma Samaj president Chaitanya Patwari, Narmada Brahmin Samaj president Pt Siddhnath Upadhyay, Omkar Seva Mission Trust treasurer Manoj Sharma and among others. Moyade said that plans to relocate the drain are underway. 

Read Also
MP: Create Stories NGO Webinar Highlights Mental Health Concerns Of Excessive Social Media Use Among...
article-image

The work of cleaning and deepening the drain through JCB was started on Tuesday.  Pandit Pankaj Mehta of Brahma Samaj envisions a temple built through collective effort, symbolising the community's devotion to Lord Parshuram.

Alongside the temple, a majestic statue honouring Lord Parshuram will be erected. SDM Anil Kumar Jain shed light on the broader context of the project, citing the upcoming Simhastha fair in Ujjain in 2028 as a catalyst for regional beautification initiatives. With proposals already submitted to the state government for beautification schemes, work would begin as soon as approval is received.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Updates: Woman Hangs Self, Kin Alleges Husband Tortured Her

Indore Updates: Woman Hangs Self, Kin Alleges Husband Tortured Her

‘While Following Your Dreams Do Whatever You Can Do,’ Advices Actor Manoj Vajpayee

‘While Following Your Dreams Do Whatever You Can Do,’ Advices Actor Manoj Vajpayee

Indore: Power Supply From 3 Feeders At Nehru Stadium On June 4

Indore: Power Supply From 3 Feeders At Nehru Stadium On June 4

Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Asks Shopkeepers Of Jail Road To Keep Footpath ‘Encroachment...

Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Asks Shopkeepers Of Jail Road To Keep Footpath ‘Encroachment...

Indore: Enquiry Instituted Over Delay In PM Awaas Yojana Houses

Indore: Enquiry Instituted Over Delay In PM Awaas Yojana Houses