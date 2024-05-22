Madhya Pradesh: Collective Efforts To Revive Malshamneshwar Mahadev Temple At Ganga Jhira Kund | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The proposal to construct a magnificent temple dedicated to Malshamneshwar Mahadev, situated at Ganga Jhira Kund has been waiting for approval. The ambitious project aims not only to revitalise the revered site but also to foster community engagement in the makeover.

The public participation and collaboration between local administration, civic body, Brahma Samaj, Omkar Seva Mission and esteemed citizens have been crucial in the project.

Sub-divisional revenue officer Anil Jain unveiled the plan for renovation in the presence of municipal council president Vishwadeep Moyade, Brahma Samaj president Chaitanya Patwari, Narmada Brahmin Samaj president Pt Siddhnath Upadhyay, Omkar Seva Mission Trust treasurer Manoj Sharma and among others. Moyade said that plans to relocate the drain are underway.

The work of cleaning and deepening the drain through JCB was started on Tuesday. Pandit Pankaj Mehta of Brahma Samaj envisions a temple built through collective effort, symbolising the community's devotion to Lord Parshuram.

Alongside the temple, a majestic statue honouring Lord Parshuram will be erected. SDM Anil Kumar Jain shed light on the broader context of the project, citing the upcoming Simhastha fair in Ujjain in 2028 as a catalyst for regional beautification initiatives. With proposals already submitted to the state government for beautification schemes, work would begin as soon as approval is received.