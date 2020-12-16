Madhya Pradesh: Co-op society manager deprived me of loan waiver, alleges farmer

Narmada Nagar: A farmer from Dantha village under the Badkeshwar Co-operative Society lodged a complaint against committee manager Harishankar Sharma accusing him of allegedly depriving him of a loan waiver scheme under the government scheme.
Farmer Omprakash Patel claimed that based on the state government’s Jai Kisan Fasal Rin Yojana (loan scheme), the committee told him that he has to repay Rs 74,818. He added that government already deposited Rs 44,033 on November 25 this year in the account and he came to know about the same through the right to information (RTI).
However, even when 60 per cent of total loan amount has been repaid by the government, the society is allegedly asking him to pay Rs 74,818 again. He alleged that now the committee is demanding Rs 10,000 to waive off his loan under the government scheme.
Patel added that he asked the committee to provide him details of the Kisan Credit Card from 2015. “I have lodged a complaint at the sub-divisional magistrate office, to no avail,” Patel added.
When contacted committee manager Harishankar Sharma, he said that all accusations made by Patel are baseless.
Sharma said that following the norms of the government, Patel’s loan was waived off in the second phase. Patel never applied for KCC details and has never visited the office for the same, added Sharma.
