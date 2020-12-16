Madhya Pradesh: One arrested for killing leopardess in Neemuch forest area, sent to judicial custody

Neemuch: A person has been arrested and sent to judicial custody for hunting a leopardess in the forests of Neemuch district.
Neemuch forest department arrested accused Madanlal son of Jaluram, resident of Jiran and presented him before the Chief Judicial Magistrate here on December 15. The court has sent the accused to Neemuch district jail after preliminary hearing.
Giving details of the case, Neemuch SDO (forest) BP Sharma said on November 18, while patrolling at night, the forest department team found a dead leopardess in room number R-10 in Jiran forest area. No clue was found regarding the killer but a case was registered.
Neemuch forest officer Kshitij Kumar on hearing about the case instructed Neemuch ranger Abhilasha Rao Kalwa to investigate the case minutely. On receiving a tip off, forest ranger Kalwa along with the forest staff launched search in forest revenue limit.
There, they found the accused setting up noose for hunting purposes. On questioning, he admitted killing the leopardess. A case was registered against him and he was sent to a judicial remand for 14 days by Chief Judicial Magistrate. Officer Kshitij Kumar commended Abhilasha Kalwa and team for success in this case.
