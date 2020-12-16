Madhya Pradesh: One arrested for killing leopardess in Neemuch forest area, sent to judicial custody

Neemuch: A person has been arrested and sent to judicial custody for hunting a leopardess in the forests of Neemuch district.

Neemuch forest department arrested accused Madanlal son of Jaluram, resident of Jiran and presented him before the Chief Judicial Magistrate here on December 15. The court has sent the accused to Neemuch district jail after preliminary hearing.

Giving details of the case, Neemuch SDO (forest) BP Sharma said on November 18, while patrolling at night, the forest department team found a dead leopardess in room number R-10 in Jiran forest area. No clue was found regarding the killer but a case was registered.