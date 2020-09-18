Madhya Pradesh: CM transfers crop insurance payments (fasal bima) to farmers' accounts

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday transferred crop insurance (fasal bima) payments to the bank accounts of farmers.

The Chief Minister also interacted with several farmers via video conference in Ujjain.

Chouhan said, "It was historic that a total amount of Rs 4,600 crore was transferred today to about 22 lakh farmers in the state." He also asked farmers for their suggestions and experiences regarding the Fasal Bima Yojna.

On Thursday, Chouhan started Poshan Mahotsav via video conference from Bhopal. Chouhan had said, "On the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today we start Poshan Mahotsav."