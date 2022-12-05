Madhya Pradesh: CM to release ‘Dashpur Janpad Book’ on December 8 in Mandsaur

Representative Image |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would release Dashpur Janpad book during his proposed visit to Mandsaur on December 8. The book was published in 1962 and has been reprinted under the guidance of District Collector Gutam Singh. The book divided into two parts and sixes sections stresses on Mandsaur's age-old glorious culture, archaeological history, folklore, literature and other things. The first section details about the history of Dashpur and Olinkar dynasty, Mughal period, freedom struggle of 1857. The second section titled Janshruti elaborates on Dashoratribe of Dashpur. The third section describes Jain, Kalidas and Vatsabhattika, Dashpur literature. The fourth section details about archaeological findings, including ancient coins, inscription of Saundhani Jayastham, temple of Baseda, canopy of Yashwantrao Holkar Bahadur and Ardhanarishwar statue. The fifth section describes specialties of Dravidian language, Bhil dialect, mother tongue Javadi and Dashapuri Malvi. The sixth section (folk culture section), shares information on revolutionaries’ personalities of the region.