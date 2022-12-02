Madhya Pradesh: Farmers protest against delay in fertiliser distribution in Mandsaur

Representational image | File Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of farmers of Mandsaur district demonstrated against the delay in distribution of fertilisers here at warehouse located at Shantikunj in Shamgarh town of Mandsaur district.

Aggrieved over inadequate supply of fertilisers, farmers blocked the main road, raised slogans to mark their protest, although their agitation lasted only for half-an- hour. Later, the farmers lifted the blockade after assurance from additional PSO machine.

With Rabi season in full swing, farmers in the region are running from pillar to post to get fertilisers for their farm yield.Disgruntled over shortage of fertilisers, farmers hit the road and created a blockade.

Commuters were stuck in traffic jams from both sides of the road. Farmers said that many of them were waiting in a long queue for hours but not getting fertilisers due to malfunction in the digital distribution system and slow server process.

On receiving information, SDM Ravindra Parmar, tehsildar Pratibha Bhabor and SHO Kamlesh Prajapati rushed to spot and tried to pacify aggrieved farmers. The protest was finally called off after the administration promised to provide additional PSO Machine for distribution of fertilisers.