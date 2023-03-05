Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Alirajpur on March 6, to participate in Bhagoria festival

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to visit Alirajpur on Monday. During his visit, Chouhan will participate in the district's famous traditional Bhagoria festival.

As per official itinerary, the Chief Minister will leave from Bhopal at 10:45 am by plane and will reach Indore airport at 11:00 am. From Indore, he will leave for Alirajpur by helicopter at 11:20 am. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will land in Alirajpur at 12 noon.

Not only Bhagoria, Chouhan will participate in various programmes. At around 2:00 pm, the Chief Minister will again leave for Balipur Dham, Manawar by helicopter from Alirajpur.

Apart from BJP workers, the police and the administration have also completed the preparations before the CM's programme.

The traffic police have also prepared a plan for special traffic management keeping in view of the Chief Minister's programme and Bhagoria festival. Arrangements have been made to stop traffic coming to the city from elsewhere.